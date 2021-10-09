Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Cancer Daily Horoscope for October 9: Cut down expenses
horoscope

Cancer Daily Horoscope for October 9: Cut down expenses

Dear Cancer, today you will have the right opportunity to unravel the cold war going on with you and someone close to you.
Symbolized by crab, you surely have a tough exterior, but have innate overflowing emotions within.
Published on Oct 09, 2021 12:15 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You will always adjust to every situation and make sure that everyone around you is comfortable. People born under Cancer are very talented in creation and they cannot be bind in jobs which contain rigid rules and regulations; hence, you can try your luck in being an artist, writer or painters. Symbolized by crab, you surely have a tough exterior, but have innate overflowing emotions within. You respect freedom will expect the same from your partner. Today you will have the right opportunity to unravel the cold war going on with you and someone close to you. You have been stalling the discussion in fear of a heated argument. You are dying to get a break and take a tour. And lucky for you, a trip to your favourite cafe is here.

Cancer Finance Today

You can get mixed results in terms of property acquisition. If you want to construct your own house, doing it at your native place is beneficial. It is time to recheck your ideologies and the way you manage your money. Try cutting down your expenses.

Cancer Family Today

It is a part of human nature to have a difference of opinion. It is OK. It is only a problem when you get rigid with it and do not acknowledge someone else’s point of view. Avoid confronting things when they can be settled with patience.

 

Cancer Career Today

You are reasonable and prudent; this makes you a good business entrepreneur. You work hard and your hobby is to work hard so it doesn't matter what you take because you'll master it with your hard work.

Cancer Health Today

Your head needs hours of relaxation. So, it is a great day to sign up for a spa session. A long soothing session of massage will throw away the entire crisis you have at hand. Take your favourite person with you- you will be happy!

Cancer Love Life Today

You cannot resist your feelings with their loved one today. You will feel more romantically involved with your partner than before. Plan a staycation to know each other better.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun sign astrology horoscope cancer
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Gemini Daily Horoscope for October 9: Unfavorable planet positions

Taurus Daily Horoscope for October 9: Work looks exciting

Aries Daily Horoscope for October 9: Lord of luck is shining

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 8
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP