Cancer Daily Horoscope for Sept 4: Find out your health predictions

Cancer (Jun 22- Jul22)

Your intuition is highly reliable, you will be acting differently with different people. Your emotional condition might be unstable but you know how to get away with the negative vibes. The water element makes you more intense, you are a warrior you are always prepared against the things coming your way. You are not ready to leave your comfy place; you are emotionally involved with the things around you. Hence you connect with your endeavours on a different level. You are protective of the people you love which can be annoying for the other person, but you have to be clear with whatever you do. You will be in the vacation mode with your all time favourite people, give yourself a break and make memories. But at the same time it might not be the best duration to plan a vacation, instead do some other activities. Though there might be some problems that could arrive unannounced but use your diligence and try to solve the current issues.

Cancer Finance Today

You will be getting good news regarding your monetary status. Things may not work according to you if you are working in a commission based job. If you have made any investment you might not be hearing a big news, it is not the right time to mould things in your favour and proceed with the decision but at the right time to get yourself a solid deal.

Cancer Family Today

You will get average attention from your family and close friends, there will not be any big emotional moments but will also allow you to make your bond strong.

Cancer Career Today

For your work life there is some great news, cosmic energy is reflecting a strong indication that you will be rewarded for all the hard work that you did. You might get a promotion or might get an increment.

Cancer Health Today

The health issues won't be bothering you; everything will be smooth and fine. Try meditation for your inner peace.

Cancer Love Life Today

You might get frustrated over the things that have been clinging over your mind trying to clear the air between you and your partner. Everything else will be fine.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com,www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874