 Cancer Daily Horoscope Today, April 17, 2024 predicts turbulence in love | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cancer Daily Horoscope Today, April 17, 2024 predicts turbulence in love

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 17, 2024 12:00 AM IST

Read Cancer daily horoscope for April 17, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Settle the love-related issues to stay happy today.

Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, settle the love-related issues to stay happy today.

Settle the love-related issues to stay happy today. Ensure you take up new roles at the office to prove your mettle. Both health &amp; wealth are good throughout the day. Settle the turbulence in the relationship. Enjoy the professional life that will also give you opportunities to prove your potential. Financially you are good and no major medical issue will also impact the day.

Cancer Daily Horoscope for April 17,2024: Both health &amp; wealth are good throughout the day.
Cancer Daily Horoscope for April 17,2024: Both health & wealth are good throughout the day.

 

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Cancer Love Horoscope Today 

Fall in love today without inhibition. If you are serious about the relationship, introduce your partner to the family as you may receive approval from the elders. Some love affairs require more open communication. This is more valid in long-distance love affairs. Female Cancer natives may get engaged today. You may also get in touch with the ex-lover that will rekindle the old love affair. However, do not let this hurt your present love affair.

 

Cancer Career Horoscope Today 

Expect new tasks that will require additional effort. You may get appreciation from the client for your efforts. You may also consider switching the job as new interview calls with better packages will come knocking on the door. Some Cancer natives who are into business will have new ideas and concepts that can be launched today without fear. Your plan to expand the venture to new markets will also succeed. 

 

Cancer Money Horoscope Today 

No major monetary issue will be there. Entrepreneurs will receive funds from promoters in the second half of the day. You may even be able to repay an existing loan today. However, it is good to not invest in the stock market or speculative business. Some Cancer natives will inherit a part of the property while females will need to contribute to a celebration at the office today. Those who are keen to make a fortune in the stock market can attempt that. 

 

Cancer Health Horoscope Today 

Cancer natives with chest-related infections will require medical attention. Minor allergies or oral health issues will also be common. Ensure you drink plenty of water today. Seniors should not skip medicines and must consult a doctor whenever necessary. Children should avoid junk food that may lead to obesity. You should also skip distance from oily, greasy food that may negatively impact both physical and mental health.

 

Cancer Sign Attributes

  •  Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
  •  Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
  •  Symbol: Crab
  •  Element: Water
  •  Body Part: Stomach &amp; Breast
  •  Sign Ruler: Moon
  •  Lucky Day: Monday
  •  Lucky Color: White
  •  Lucky Number: 2
  •  Lucky Stone: Pearl

 

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  •  Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  •  Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  •  Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Cancer Daily Horoscope Today, April 17, 2024 predicts turbulence in love
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On