Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Cancer Horoscope Today for February 16, 2026: Expect minor hiccups in your marriage

    Cancer Daily Horoscope Today: Some females will get engaged, while married male natives should stay away from office romance,

    Published on: Feb 16, 2026 4:03 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, stay firm on your morals

    Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    You’ll have a safe love life, where all past issues will be settled. Resolve the professional challenges. Ensure you also stay financially productive today.

    Take up new professional decisions. Continue showering the lover and make smart monetary decisions. You are also in good health.

    Cancer Love Horoscope Today

    Be sensitive towards the preferences of the partner, and this will help you make the relationship go stronger. Surprise the lover with gifts. You may also witness the interference of a third person in the love affair. You may also involve your parents in the relationship, as this will strengthen the bonding. Some females will get engaged, while married male natives should stay away from office romance, which can cause trouble in their marital life today.

    Cancer Career Horoscope Today

    You will be under pressure at the workplace. There will be office politics. Some professionals will also require updating their technical skills for specific projects. Those who hold crucial designations should be careful about the deadlines. Do not compromise on quality despite the tight deadlines. A friend may conspire against you at the workplace, and this may seriously impact the goodwill. Businessmen will have minor issues with local authorities, which may impact the local trading. Resolve this issue.

    Cancer Money Horoscope Today

    There will be prosperity, permitting you to fulfill your long-pending aspirations. You may buy luxury goods today, and can also make a travel plan. The second part of the day is also good to donate money to charity. There will also be instances where you may get into a dispute with relatives over the property. Traders will be successful in clearing all tax-related issues.

    Cancer Health Horoscope Today

    Ensure your diet increases your immunity level, consume more fruits and vegetables, and get a good rest. The second part of the day is good to join a gym, while females will develop digestive issues. Children may have bruises while playing, and this will also need medical attention. Some seniors will consult a doctor for vision-related issues. Viral fever, oral health issues, and pain in the joints will also be common among natives today.

    Cancer Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
    • Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
    • Symbol: Crab
    • Element: Water
    • Body Part: Stomach & Breast
    • Sign Ruler: Moon
    • Lucky Day: Monday
    • Lucky Color: White
    • Lucky Number: 2
    • Lucky Stone: Pearl

    Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
    • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
    • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
    • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Cancer Horoscope Today For February 16, 2026: Expect Minor Hiccups In Your Marriage

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes