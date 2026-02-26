Cancer Horoscope Today for February 26, 2026: The Mercury retrograde may bring good returns from past investments

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Maintain a positive attitude Take up new challenges at work and consider spending more time with your lover today. Your diligence will help in financial management. Health is good. Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

A fabulous love life is waiting. Similarly, your workplace will be cooperative and fun-filled, helping you deliver the best. Consider safe monetary investmentswhile no major health issues are expected today.

Cancer Love Horoscope Today The relationship will see moments that will test your patience. The lover may sound stubborn and adamant today. This will create a minor ruckus. While you spend time together, avoid unpleasant conversations and also value your partner’s emotions. Some love affairs may seem toxic. Today is also good to patch up with the ex-lover. Some single natives will find happiness in going back to the old relationship. Married females will also have trouble in the form of external interferences.

Cancer Career Horoscope Today Be cordial with coworkers and stay away from office politics. IT professionals may have to rework some tasks, and bankers should pay more attention while making the final calculation. Your communication skills will work out at the negotiation table, especially while handling offshore clients. You should also be ready to settle issues with the team leader and seniors at the workplace. Be expressive at team meetings, and your innovative ideas will have takers. Traders handling electronics, food products, textiles, and fashion accessories will have a good day in terms of returns.

Cancer Money Horoscope Today An old investment will give good returns, and the second part of the day is auspicious to resolve a monetary issue involving a friend or sibling. It is also a good time to buy electronic appliances and a vehicle. You may renovate the house today. Be cautious while assisting someone on the financial front. Despite money coming in from different sources, you may fail to save it.

Cancer Health Horoscope Today No major health issue will impact your routine life. However, viral fever, throat infection, pain in joints, cough, and digestive issues are common today. There can also be pain in the joints. Children will develop oral health issues, which will not be serious. It is important to make exercise a part of your routine. Pregnant females should avoid riding a two-wheeler today.

Cancer Sign Attributes Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)