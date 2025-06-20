Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Cancer Daily Horoscope Today for June 20, 2025: Astro tips for trade expansions

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 20, 2025 11:01 PM IST

Cancer Daily Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, cut down egos and spread love

Settle the tremors in the love affair today. Look for success in the professional life. Financially you are good. Minor health-related complications exist.

HT Image
HT Image

The love affair will see no major hiccups and the professional one will also be free from chaos. Financially you are prosperous today. However, you need to pay attention to your health. 

Cancer Love Horoscope Today 

Express your emotions without inhibition in the relationship. Ensure you keep the lover in a good mood today. While you spend together, it is crucial to not delve into the unpleasant past. You may also see the interference of a third person in the love affair that can have serious consequences. Married females should keep a watch on their spouses, especially in the second part of the day. Single natives will be successful in finding someone special walking into their lives today. 

 

Cancer Career Horoscope Today 

A senior or manager may try belittling your efforts at the workplace and this can hamper your morale. However, do not let this impact the productivity. Bankers and accountants will need extra attention while handling big amounts. Speak at meetings only when asked. Your interference may disturb the superiors in certain cases and be careful about this. Today is good to switch the job and those who have interviews lined up can be confident about the success.

 

Cancer Money Horoscope Today 

No major monetary issue will be there. You may take the initiative to resolve a monetary crisis within the family. A legal issue at home would need you to financially assist a sibling.  Some females may not be good at investing in stock and trade and it is good to take expert advice. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters for trade expansions. 

 

Cancer Health Horoscope Today 

You may develop cardiac issues or lung disorders that may complicate things and it is good to consult a doctor. Children may have oral health issues and seniors may also have trouble related to sleep. Females may have migraine and children may also develop minor cuts while playing. You should also be careful to avoid food rich in oil and fat. Instead, have more salad and fruits today.

 

Cancer Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
  • Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
  • Symbol: Crab
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Stomach & Breast
  • Sign Ruler: Moon
  • Lucky Day: Monday
  • Lucky Color: White
  • Lucky Number: 2
  • Lucky Stone: Pearl

 

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert 

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com 

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com 

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Cancer Daily Horoscope Today for June 20, 2025: Astro tips for trade expansions
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On