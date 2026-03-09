Cancer Horoscope Today for March 9, 2026: You should not make any major decisions in the first half of the day

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in no shortcuts Be sincere in your love life, and you will see the results today. Handle the office issues with sincerity. You are financially good. Health is also fine today. Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Resolve personal issues and deliver good output at the office. Both finance and health will be good. The day is creative in terms of work, love, and finance.

Cancer Love Horoscope Today Be fair in love today. Minor issues may come up, but they won’t be serious. It is good to have control over the sudden outbursts in the relationship. You must also keep the parents out of the arguments, especially in married relationships. Some male natives may get into office romance, but this can be dangerous for married people. You may propose today, as the love stars are positive, and your proposal will be accepted.

Cancer Career Horoscope Today Eschew office politics today. You should not make any major decisions in the first half of the day, but the second half is good enough and will bring positive life changes. You may clear job interviews. It is wise to be diplomatic at team sessions and while dealing with unhappy clients. Healthcare and hospitality professionals will see opportunities abroad. Come up with innovative concepts, and you’ll be successful in impressing the top management. Students waiting for admission to foreign universities will be successful.

Cancer Money Horoscope Today This is a good time to invest in the stock market or mutual funds. However, you need to be highly cautious while lending a large amount, as you may face challenges in getting it back. You should also restrict unwanted spending in business. Entrepreneurs will get foreign funds, which would help in crucial financial decisions. You will be successful in clearing all dues and settling monetary issues with friends. Consider buying a new vehicle.

Cancer Health Horoscope Today Maintain a balanced office and personal life, and also stay in the company of people with positive attitudes. Avoid taking too much stress, as it may lead to frequent headaches and sinus problems. Those who have problems with sleep or breathing will require medical attention. You may also have trouble with your skin and bones. Pregnant girls must take care while taking part in adventure sports.

Cancer Sign Attributes Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)