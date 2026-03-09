Cancer Horoscope Today for March 9, 2026: You should not make any major decisions in the first half of the day

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in no shortcuts
Be sincere in your love life, and you will see the results today. Handle the office issues with sincerity. You are financially good. Health is also fine today.
Resolve personal issues and deliver good output at the office. Both finance and health will be good. The day is creative in terms of work, love, and finance.
Cancer Love Horoscope Today
Be fair in love today. Minor issues may come up, but they won’t be serious. It is good to have control over the sudden outbursts in the relationship. You must also keep the parents out of the arguments, especially in married relationships. Some male natives may get into office romance, but this can be dangerous for married people. You may propose today, as the love stars are positive, and your proposal will be accepted.
Cancer Career Horoscope Today
Eschew office politics today. You should not make any major decisions in the first half of the day, but the second half is good enough and will bring positive life changes. You may clear job interviews. It is wise to be diplomatic at team sessions and while dealing with unhappy clients. Healthcare and hospitality professionals will see opportunities abroad. Come up with innovative concepts, and you’ll be successful in impressing the top management. Students waiting for admission to foreign universities will be successful.
Cancer Money Horoscope Today
This is a good time to invest in the stock market or mutual funds. However, you need to be highly cautious while lending a large amount, as you may face challenges in getting it back. You should also restrict unwanted spending in business. Entrepreneurs will get foreign funds, which would help in crucial financial decisions. You will be successful in clearing all dues and settling monetary issues with friends. Consider buying a new vehicle.
Cancer Health Horoscope Today
Maintain a balanced office and personal life, and also stay in the company of people with positive attitudes. Avoid taking too much stress, as it may lead to frequent headaches and sinus problems. Those who have problems with sleep or breathing will require medical attention. You may also have trouble with your skin and bones. Pregnant girls must take care while taking part in adventure sports.
Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More