Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Cancer Horoscope Today for March 9, 2026: You should not make any major decisions in the first half of the day

    Cancer Daily Horoscope Today: Minor issues may come up, but they won’t be serious.

    Published on: Mar 09, 2026 5:03 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in no shortcuts

    Be sincere in your love life, and you will see the results today. Handle the office issues with sincerity. You are financially good. Health is also fine today.

    Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    Resolve personal issues and deliver good output at the office. Both finance and health will be good. The day is creative in terms of work, love, and finance.

    Cancer Love Horoscope Today

    Be fair in love today. Minor issues may come up, but they won’t be serious. It is good to have control over the sudden outbursts in the relationship. You must also keep the parents out of the arguments, especially in married relationships. Some male natives may get into office romance, but this can be dangerous for married people. You may propose today, as the love stars are positive, and your proposal will be accepted.

    Cancer Career Horoscope Today

    Eschew office politics today. You should not make any major decisions in the first half of the day, but the second half is good enough and will bring positive life changes. You may clear job interviews. It is wise to be diplomatic at team sessions and while dealing with unhappy clients. Healthcare and hospitality professionals will see opportunities abroad. Come up with innovative concepts, and you’ll be successful in impressing the top management. Students waiting for admission to foreign universities will be successful.

    Cancer Money Horoscope Today

    This is a good time to invest in the stock market or mutual funds. However, you need to be highly cautious while lending a large amount, as you may face challenges in getting it back. You should also restrict unwanted spending in business. Entrepreneurs will get foreign funds, which would help in crucial financial decisions. You will be successful in clearing all dues and settling monetary issues with friends. Consider buying a new vehicle.

    Cancer Health Horoscope Today

    Maintain a balanced office and personal life, and also stay in the company of people with positive attitudes. Avoid taking too much stress, as it may lead to frequent headaches and sinus problems. Those who have problems with sleep or breathing will require medical attention. You may also have trouble with your skin and bones. Pregnant girls must take care while taking part in adventure sports.

    Cancer Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
    • Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
    • Symbol: Crab
    • Element: Water
    • Body Part: Stomach & Breast
    • Sign Ruler: Moon
    • Lucky Day: Monday
    • Lucky Color: White
    • Lucky Number: 2
    • Lucky Stone: Pearl

    Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
    • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
    • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
    • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Cancer Horoscope Today For March 9, 2026: You Should Not Make Any Major Decisions In The First Half Of The Day

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes