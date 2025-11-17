Search
Mon, Nov 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

Cancer Horoscope Today for November 17, 2025: You may see new opportunities to prove your mettle at the office

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Nov 17, 2025 04:03 am IST

Cancer Daily Horoscope Today: You may also switch jobs today for a better package.

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are prosperous in terms of romance

Do not let the tremors in the love affair grow out of control. Be sensitive to the requirements of the job. Monetary issues will not impact routine life.

Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Stand firm when you need to make crucial decisions on the job. Your attitude during a love affair is crucial today. Cut down the financial expenditure today. Health issues may come up.

Cancer Love Horoscope Today

Be sensitive towards the emotions of your lover today. There should be proper communication in the relationship. Your attitude is crucial in a love affair today. You both may plan a romantic dinner or a late-night drive that will add fun to the relationship. Your ex-flame may be back into life, and this can reignite your love. However, married people should be careful not to break the marital relationship. Single females attending a party or an event can expect a proposal today.

Cancer Career Horoscope Today

You will see new opportunities to prove your mettle at the office. Every task should be accomplished on time. You may also switch jobs today for a better package. Lawyers may win complex legal cases, and actors will get striking casting calls in the second half of the day. Students looking for higher studies will have positive news. Businessmen can confidently launch a new idea.

Cancer Money Horoscope Today

Financial issues will not impact routine life. If you own a family business, the earnings from this source may not be as expected today. You may invest in the stock market. Some natives will develop monetary issues with friends, while you should also not lend a big amount to a relative. Those who are studying abroad will need financial support from their parents to pay the tuition fees. You may also provide financial help to a needy friend or a sibling.

Cancer Health Horoscope Today

Minor health complications may exist. You should be careful about heart-related troubles. Females may have migraine, and children may also develop minor cuts while playing. Ensure you stay away from alcohol and tobacco for a day. Seniors should be careful while using the staircase. Do not miss the medication, and also be careful while driving. Today is also a good to join a gym or a yoga class.

Cancer Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
  • Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
  • Symbol: Crab
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Stomach & Breast
  • Sign Ruler: Moon
  • Lucky Day: Monday
  • Lucky Color: White
  • Lucky Number: 2
  • Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Cancer Horoscope Today for November 17, 2025: You may see new opportunities to prove your mettle at the office
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On