Cancer Horoscope Today for October 10, 2025: Karwa Chauth brings good news in the family

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Challenges are your companions Resolve the problems in the relationship. Ensure you meet the professional requirements. Financial issues may stop major investments. Lifestyle is crucial. Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Shower love to your partner to make the love affair fabulous. Take up new professional tasks to prove your diligence. Financially, the day is not productive, and minor health issues may also come up.

Cancer Love Horoscope Today

Consider spending time with your lover today. Those who want to take the relationship to the next level can also consider marriage today. Avoid digging up the past and spend more time together discussing the future. The second part of the day is good to present a surprise gift. Some natives will meet the ex-flame, but married females must not restart the old love affair, as their family life will be in danger. Married females may conceive and consider expanding the family.

Cancer Career Horoscope Today

You will see minor hiccups in the performance. This demands utmost care, as having issues at the workplace is the last thing you want. Healthcare, banking, media, legal, and animation professionals will see options to grow. Politicians need to be vigilant about conspiracies within the group. Your negotiation skills in work while handling marketing or sales profiles. Some entrepreneurs will be lucky to reap good profits today while discussing new ventures with partners.

Cancer Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues may come up today. Do not spend a large amount on gold, and also avoid investments in stock, trade, or speculative business. Take financial advice from experts and follow a financial plan. Senior male natives may divide the property among the children. A legal issue will also be resolved today, giving you financial relief. Businessmen should also be careful today about transactions.

Cancer Health Horoscope Today

You should pay attention to the lifestyle. Maintain a balanced office and personal life. Pregnant females must avoid adventure sports, including trekking and rock climbing, today. It is the best time to get back to your sports life and quit unhealthy habits. Hypertension, anxiety, allergies, and infections can also disrupt the day. It is good to stay in the company of people with a positive attitude.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)