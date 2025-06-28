Search
Saturday, Jun 28, 2025
Cancer Horoscope for 28 June 2025: A prosperous day for singles

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 28, 2025 04:03 AM IST

Cancer Daily Horoscope Today:  Single natives will be happy to propose today and receive a positive response.

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, believe in yourself; the world will believe you

Resolve the troubles in the love life and take up new challenges at work that will help display the professional mettle. Your health is also good today.

Cancer Horoscope Today: Ensure you spend more time with your lover today.

Ensure you spend more time with your lover today. You will have opportunities to grow at the office. Both health and wealth will give you a good time today. 

Cancer Love Horoscope Today 

The love affair will see turbulence today. A third person will interfere in things and may influence your decisions today which can be a reason. Avoid this as your lover will have issues over it. Spend more time together but avoid discussing unpleasant topics that may hurt the emotions of the lover. Some females will be successful in convincing their parents about the love affair. Single natives will be happy to propose today and receive a positive response.

Cancer Career Horoscope Today

You will be under pressure to perform today and this may psychologically impact you. Focus on the tasks assigned and ensure you meet the expectations. Some tasks will require you to work additional hours. Do not let any outside interference distract you. Extensive attention will be needed while dealing with clients abroad. Those who work in a team need to take along the team members to accomplish the task. Entrepreneurs handling construction, manufacturing,  hospitality, electronics, and textiles will have a tough time dealing with officials. 

Cancer Money Horoscope Today 

Your financial status will be intact but it is also crucial to pay more attention to the expenditure. Cut down on spending on luxury items today. However, you may buy electronic appliances or furniture. Some females will renovate the house but there will be issues related to the purchase of property today. You may also require settling a financial issue with a friend while some females will be a part of the dispute over property. 

Cancer Health Horoscope Today 

Do not take the professional stress home and spend more time with the family in the evening. Children may have viral fever, coughing, sneezing, and headache today.  There can also be issues related to vision. You should avoid drinking cold drinks and alcoholic beverages today and instead replace them with fruit juices. Some females also may develop gynecological issues.

 

Cancer Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
  • Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
  • Symbol: Crab
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Stomach & Breast
  • Sign Ruler: Moon
  • Lucky Day: Monday
  • Lucky Color: White
  • Lucky Number: 2
  • Lucky Stone: Pearl

 

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert 

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com 

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com 

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

