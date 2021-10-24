Cancer Horoscope for October 24: Spice your life with adventures

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Cancer is the fourth of the zodiac sign and is represented by a crab. Honestly, cancerians are very hard to understand- you may look cold and restraint, you have a sympathetic soul beneath the shell. You are at times stubborn, possessive and extremely protective of your friends and families. However, your mood swings can cause some issues on your work life, but your sheer dedication will keep you on your toes and get things done. Don’t allow failure to stop you. Love will find you eventually. Stop allowing insecurities to destroy your relationship. Life has been monotonous and lack luster over a long period of time. Try to spice up your life with little adventure. It may be a visit to your favourite holiday spot or undertaking some expeditions.

Cancer Finance Today

You have a family to care for and provide for. Make a start on identifying new possibilities and strategies for growth inside your organization. Keep in mind that the only thing that can stop you is the sky.

Cancer Family Today

You need to take a break from your office and work-life to introspect and understand what exactly you should do in this situation. It is not going to be easy but you can expect a few showdowns to happen and cut people off.

Cancer Career Today

You are not running out of time. With sufficient time at your disposal, there is no reason for you to think that you will fail to complete your job on time. You have more abilities than you think.

Cancer Health Today

Health is likely to be steady today. Any problems that you may have been experiencing over the last few days will disappear. This is also a good time to catch up with your annual health checks. If any minor allergies or other health issues develop today, get it treated immediately because it may become much more complicated later on.

Cancer Love Life Today

For the last few days anxiety and doubts about your current or a prospective relationship had been occupying your mind. Today, all the doubts will be removed and you will be able to see your partner as well as the relationship in a clear light. You will be able to take a clear and informed decision about your love life.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026