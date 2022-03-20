Cancer Horoscope predictions for March 20: Don’t have too high expectations

CANCER (Jun 22- Jul 22)

You are over emotional and hyper sensitive and have this tendency to take everything said and done in context of you, straight to your heart. You are highly observant and this at times makes you an introvert personality because so much is going in your head all at once. You are on the other hand highly creative and can make great poets or writers in life. You love to stay in your comfort zone and at times can become home sick. Today, please don’t be the over emotional soul that you are and try to deal things and situations with a brave heart. You know you can do it and you have it all when it comes to achieve a goal in life.

Cancer Finance Today

You are going to make some good and important decisions in your financial or money status by making the right use of your wittiness. You are staying observant of the market trend and today is the best time to make a move.

Cancer Family Today

You will simply love this day for it will be great in achieving peace and security in your troubled family relation since long. You will see that everything will fall in to the right place and everything will make sense by the end of the day.

Cancer Career Today

When it comes to your career life, you are extremely diligent and careful. And your attribute is going to take you some extra miles today in your work place. Your boss may recognize and appreciate your hard work.

Cancer Health Today

You like to stay true to your work out and fitness goals and this is why you may see a considerable change in your health and body today. your fitness is getting better with time and must maintain your routine and discipline.

Cancer Love Life Today

Don’t have too high expectations set from your partner or spouse today. It may happen that they may stay busy with work and it is your time to show your understanding and caring side.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

