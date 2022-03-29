Cancer Horoscope predictions for March 29: Avoid being careless about money

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

You might find the day a little boring and dull. To break the monotony, you can indulge in a creative activities like singing, painting or dancing. Your mundane routine is taking a toll on your mood. You must try to interact with your friends more often. You have been keeping yourself too occupied to find time for your leisure activities. You are advised to take out some time to plan a schedule for yourself. You start your day by reading motivational and inspirational stories that will uplift your mood. A long foreign trip is on the cards. You can plan your dream vacation as you have longed for it for a long. You may get a sponsored trip by your friends. But you must not embark on the trip in haste. Buying a movable property can be highly profitable. You have to try to strike a deal for a long. Finally, everything will in your favour and you must seal the deal with full confidence.

Cancer Finance Today

Avoid being careless about your investments. You must stop depending on others for such an important decision. You must consult others before investing but while making a final decision you must take a call after evaluating the situation you are in.

Cancer Family Today

A special lunch planned by your sibling will be part of the day for you. The event will bring the entire family together and spread laughter and joy. Family members sharing their funny experiences will make the occasion memorable.

Cancer Career Today

Your hard work and dedication will be rewarded with perks. However, you should take your juniors at work for granted. Try to talk to them and sort out all the differences with them as it will create a positive working atmosphere for you.

Cancer Health Today

You will have a healthy day with good healthy meals and a fun workout with your friends. You have been trying to nurse a family member and you will see positive change in the health.

Cancer Love Life Today

Those who are single will get a good marriage proposal. However, you are advised to take the decision carefully. Your charm and charisma are what makes you special. But now is the time to act intelligently.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue





Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}