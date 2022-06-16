Cancer Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for June 16, unforeseen things

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22) Today seems to be an overall moderate day. Be it health, profession or, it does not show major changes. Your travel plans might take a very positive turn as cards show it to be very good. You can expect progress in terms of your professional. Although, there can be a few unforeseen things that can lead to disappointments in your day. However, it will not be anything exceptionally damaging. Expect a great Day ahead.

Cancer Finance Today Finance front seems bad for you today. It is better you keep your savings going and a track of what you’ve been spending. Today can also prove to be bad if you do not manage your finances in the right way. Refrain for making huge or risky investments.

Cancer Family Today You can expect a pleasant and moderate environment amongst your family members. The family front looks moderate today and is not very negative but can also take ugly turns. Expect a warm welcome from your family and you can also plan something for today. But make sure you do not go off the hook to do more than what is required.

Cancer Career Today It is time to that you can take that step that you’ve been wanting to take for your career growth as today might bring pleasant surprises, as well as can prove to be negative for you. It is a good day in terms of your career and you can expect a fortunate turn. Your cards also show that you have to be careful with things that you think can harm your career growth.

Cancer Health Today There is no bad news in terms of your health as well. It seems like a moderate day as your health with shine and you’re likely to get a great news in terms of your health today. If you have a healthy routine or regime, it is best you keep following it. If there is no routine yet, it is better you consult a professional and get it made for optimum health benefits.

Cancer Love Life Today Your love life is seen to be moderate so do not plan anything new for your partner as it can take an unfortunate turn for you both. However, there can be things that you’ll like about your partner as well. It is advised to not take major decisions and plans as it may backfire and can be bad in the long run as well.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

