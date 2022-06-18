Cancer Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for June 18, '22 states, to be tactful

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22) Cancerians, your work prospects appear promising. You are likely to form new professional connections, which could help you advance your career. In terms of health, you are likely to focus on the positive aspects of life, which may help you stay healthy and optimistic. Your romantic life is going smooth. You and your partner have a bright future ahead of you. Your domestic life, on the other hand, may be disrupted as a result of your choices. Your parents may not be enthusiastic about your plans to marry your partner. This could lead to misunderstandings at home. To restore harmony, remove their doubts. Your financial situation may be dire. Spending without thought can result in monetary losses. Some of you may decide to take a family vacation to strengthen your bonds. Property decisions may take longer to resolve. To achieve success, students need to take control of their lives.

Venus transit effects on Cancer The transit of Venus in Taurus may bring an improvement in your social standing. You may remain in limelight and come into social prominence. The journeys to faraway places are also on the cards for some and may prove to be beneficial during the transit. Your strategy to promote yourself on the professional front is likely to bear fruits now. It would serve you well to pay attention to health during the transit phase. It's time to listen to your mind for your overall well-being. Remain tactful on the romantic front.

Cancer Finance Today On the financial front, Cancerians may expect a moderate day. You may make money from a startup company that is on the rise. However, you are likely to overspend, causing your monthly budget to be disrupted.

Cancer Family Today Cancerians may have a day of highs and lows at home. There may be minor disagreements with family members that need to be resolved through constructive communication. Children may be impacted by the tension.

Cancer Career Today On the professional front, your bosses may be impressed by your hard efforts. Fulfilling your duties with ease may increase your chances of being promoted. You may receive social acknowledgment for your years of professional labor.

Cancer Health Today On the health front, Cancer natives are likely to find respite from a chronic condition. A new workout program may help you stay fit; while meditation practices are likely to help you relax your mind and soothe your senses.

Cancer Love Life Today Your romantic life is likely to be peaceful. You may enjoy your significant other’s company after a long time. You are likely to spend quality time together away from the city’s rush. Singles may meet their soul mate.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Saffron

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

