Cancer Horoscope Today, December 16, 2022: Financial stability is predicted

Published on Dec 16, 2022 12:03 AM IST

Horoscope Today for December 16 to read the daily astrological prediction for Cancer. You may get recognition and support from seniors at work.

ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Dear Cancer, it is going to be a moderately auspicious day.Daily Astrological Prediction says, financial stability is indicated and you may try to multiply your wealth and invest in some ventures that may turn out rewarding in the near future. Careerwise, it’s a moderate day. You may get recognition and support from seniors at work. Some may be optimistic and feel ready to take new work challenges or new projects.

You may spend day with family and enjoy some fun activities. Kids may perform well in sporting or competitive activities. Some may regulate their diet in order to maintain physical health. Your love partner may pay attention to your needs and offer you required emotional, practical and financial support, don’t forget to show your appreciation by doing nice things for him or her.

What lies further for people born under the Cancer sign?

Cancer Finance Today:

It seems to be an excellent day. The property dispute may get resolved soon. You may come across some good investment opportunities. Freshers may find ways to earn.

Cancer Family Today:

This is a suitable day on the home front. Some of you may shift to a new home. Relatives may drop by and their presence may give you immense pleasure. Your efforts to boost family harmony may be successful.

Cancer Career Today:

This may be a moderately favorable day on the work front. Workload may decrease and you may find time to clear backlogs. Your seniors may be impressed with your management and leadership skills and offer you higher designation or new job role.

Cancer Health Today:

Your favorable planetary position may keep you happy, energetic and active all day long. You may feel motivated and focused on your career goals. Some may start morning walk or meditation. Try to avoid traveling today.

Cancer Love Life Today:

Romance may be on your mind and you may take a day off from work and spend quality time with your beloved. Unmarried people may find suitable marriage proposals or match.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Friday, December 16, 2022
