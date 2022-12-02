Cancer Horoscope Today, December 2, 2022: A work celebration

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You are a very creative person and your creativity will earn you respect at work. You will be highly admired at work today. Daily Astrological Prediction says, your mind and body are in full harmony today and this will propel you to success in your career. However, you must be very careful while dealing with any family member today. There could be some conflict between you and your siblings regarding a property-related matter. You can seek advice from the elders in your family and you will not be disappointed with their solution. Make sure to speak honestly when it comes to expressing your opinions about the situation. Investments may not produce expected results today so it is advisable to delay any major investment until the next month.

Cancer Finance Today

Although you have invested a lot in the past few years, your returns have been moderate. It is advisable to delay any major investments such as investing in real estate until next month when the stars are in your favour. Nevertheless, buying family health insurance is a sound idea.

Cancer Family Today

There has been a long-running conflict between you and your siblings over family property. While you are genuine in your decisions, your siblings may not be as supportive. However, it is advisable to seek help from your parents or elders and they will provide you with the support you need at the moment.

Cancer Career Today

Your creativity and innovative nature will impress everyone at work today. There is a high chance of promotion or an increment. Job aspirants will pass their interviews with flying colours.

Cancer Health Today

You will feel very strong physically as well as mentally today. This will help you achieve tremendous appreciation at work. It would be a smart idea to engage in a sporting activity in the evening to keep up the happy vibes.

Cancer Love Life Today

You have been confused regarding the feelings of your crush for a long time, and this has prevented you from approaching them. However, today you will be surprised by romantic conversations with your crush, and it is an ideal day to propose to your loved one. You will not be disappointed with their responses.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

