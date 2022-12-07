Cancer Horoscope Today, December 7, 2022: Financial disputes

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Dear Cancer, you may thank God for all the blessings that he has showered on you. Daily Astrological Prediction says, your family may give you their time and attention and this may make you feel the most fortunate person in the world. You may enjoy a special gathering along with your family members. You may not face any problems with regards to your job or career. People may seem helpful at work. You may have the support of your partner in maintaining good health. You may go for early morning walk with him/her. Your financial front may pose some minor problems but you may find ways to resolve all of them. You are a warrior and know how to reverse things with hard work.

Cancer Finance Today

Cancer, there may be restricted inflow of money today as an important business deal with a foreign client may not materialize. You may fail to take smart decisions and manipulate your finances. You may not understand the importance of financial management at this stage and this may result in some losses, however; you may manage to deal with the situation.

Cancer Family Today

Your family may be content with the way you take care of the family. They may not burden you with more household responsibilities. You may understand their expectations and may fulfill them at ease.

Cancer Career Today

Cancer, there may be a chance that you are offered a new job today. This may bring some excitement in your long-struck career. You may get reasonably good feedback from your present boss. Your friends and colleagues may help you in your work.

Cancer Health Today

You may give proper attention to your health. You may become more mindful of what you eat on a regular basis. You may join a gym or fitness center near you. You may closely watch your lifestyle and delete unhealthy eating habits.

Cancer Love Life Today

Dear Cancer, your partner may be completely attracted towards you and so you may not need to make any special effort to gain his/her attention. He/she may share with you how much he/she values you.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

