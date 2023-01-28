Cancer Horoscope Today,January 28, 2023:Romance and passion in your relationship

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love is in the air dear Cancerians! Daily Astrological Prediction says, get ready to be swept off your feet as you feel love, romance and passion in your relationship. Singles are likely to finally meet their soulmate. Your health can be quite steady today. Avoid stressing your body with physically demanding tasks and keep your mind busy with some activities. Financially, you seem to have done well. Delayed payments can be expected to clear soon. Real estate investments can deliver promising results. However, the day initiates some issues at work today. You may have to deal with some unexpected situations as you struggle with new projects and rising expectations of your seniors. Strict deadlines are likely to keep you busy. Your family will be supporting you in these trying times. An elder’s advice is likely to motivate you. Your relatives may plan a reunion and pay you a surprise visit. You can plan a trip with your family or partner to gain some fresh perspective.

Cancer Finance Today

Your finances are quite well managed. Returns from real estate investments are likely to increase your finances. Learning a bit more about the financial market can really put you ahead in the market.

Cancer Family Today

You may have an agreeable discussion with your family members. Your views are likely to match. Watching an old movie with them can really put you all in a good mood. Playing some board games with siblings can be a good bonding activity.

Cancer Career Today

Struggle at work can dishearten you if you don’t think strategically. An offer of a joint venture can come from a friend. Some online transactions can be made as you may receive a lot of cash back on those.

Cancer Health Today

There are no major ailments ahead as you start an exercise routine. However, over stressing yourself can be detrimental right now. Your mind needs some calm today and you should try to refrain from overthinking.

Cancer Love Life Today

A sense of passion and intimacy lingers on your relationship. You can expect affectionate gestures from your partner. You can return the love by spending some quality time with them. Going on a trip can really make it special for you both!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Off White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

