Cancer Horoscope Today, October 21, 2022: Good monetary condition on cards

Published on Oct 21, 2022 12:04 AM IST

Horoscope Today for October 21 to read the daily astrological prediction for Cancer. You may receive a pending payment and this may further improve your bank balance.

Cancer Daily Horoscope for October 21, 2022: Dear Cancer, you may feel blessed to enjoy a good monetary condition.
Cancer Daily Horoscope for October 21, 2022: Dear Cancer, you may feel blessed to enjoy a good monetary condition.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Dear Cancer, you may feel blessed to enjoy a good monetary condition. Money may not be an issue for you as you receive decent returns from your past investments. Daily Astrological Prediction says, your strong instinct to judge whether a deal may be profitable or not may never leave you disappointed. You may receive a pending payment and this may further improve your bank balance. Your love and respect for your parents may grow as they may support you in all decisions that you take. You may grab attention of your children who may force you to go out and enjoy the day. You may be efficiently able to balance official responsibilities and domestic chores. Your health may be good and there may be peace of mind.

Cancer Finance Today

Cancer, today may be a favorable day for you to jump into a new business. You may receive an opening to earn profit and gains. Your finances may prosper, and you may find stability in life.

Cancer Family Today

A usual day at home may be there for you today. Family may be busy with their own routine jobs. You may take some time and spend with your ageing parents. There may be a calmness at home.

Cancer Career Today

Your career may seem to bloom. You may stay positive and may get complete support from seniors and juniors. Your senior management may have confidence in your work. You may move forward with passion in all assigned tasks. You may follow your ‘work smart’ policy. You may make an effort to improve your reasoning capacity.

Cancer Health Today

You may find yourself to be healthy and in good shape. You may complete all daily responsibilities with ease. You may not feel any kind of strain or stress. You may take care to eat a balanced diet to keep yourself energetic.

Cancer Love Life Today

You may have a dispute with your loved one and the situation may turn unpleasant. Your ego may not allow you to make any kind of compromise. You may need to understand that relationships are not built in a single day.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Maroon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

