Cancer Horoscope Today, October 25, 2022: Spend more time with loved ones

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

It seems to be a good day for the Cancer natives. You may enjoy a solo or group trip and learn a lot about the diversity. A walk amidst nature may make you feel good and elevate your mood. Some may try new cuisine to pamper their taste buds. An elderly at home may recover from a prolonged health issue and it may make you feel relaxed. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may be assigned with extra work today and it may compel you to spend extra hours at office. Some may have to miss an important social event for prior engagements.

Some financial issues are indicated. You should be cautious while dealing with foreign companies or clients. Avoid signing any deal or investing your money in any scheme today. Love front seems moderate. Try to spend more time with your beloved.

What lies further for people born under the Cancer sign?

Cancer Finance Today:

Your expenses may be on the higher side and you may face a financial crunch today. You may lose some big clients too.

Cancer Family Today:

The day may bring mixed results on the home front. Your wife may do something special to surprise you, but your mind may not be in the right direction and keep you from enjoying the good things around you.

Cancer Career Today:

Things seem okay on the work front, but you may want more. Some may not be happy with their slow professional growth and try to switch jobs or start their own business to boost income.

Cancer Health Today:

This is going to be a moderate day for the Cancer natives. Those who have been feeling dull lately, may start doing yoga or meditation to feel energetic and positive.

Cancer Love Life Today:

Things are going smoothly on the love front. Try to set healthy boundaries to keep things the way they are. Married couples may try to find ways to rekindle their love life.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Dark Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

