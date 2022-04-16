Cancer Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 16

CANCER (Jun 22- Jul 22)

As a true Cancer born person, you make a cardinal sign and being represented by the moon gives you the fluctuation of mood swings irrationally. You are represented by the crab sign which makes you soft from the inside while your outer core is all hard and tough to shake up. Talking about your deep personal characteristics, you make a highly emotional soul and taking things straight to your heart is one of your habits for which you suffer in life unknowingly. It would be best for you to stay and mask on your super cool vibe for the day. It is going to be a fun day for you where in you will have so much fun and frolic going on to celebrate. It could be because you are going to some picnic or family affair event. All in all, an enjoyable day is predicted for you.

Cancer Finance Today

You might get on some strict deadline to finish up on a long pending business deal. If it is in real estate sector or property related, you might end up getting in a profitable position. However, sign the deal with proper analysis.

Cancer Family Today

You are best when you are in the company of your loved ones and family members and today is one such day. You will have the right fun, madness and love all from your loved ones and get set ready for some ultimate fun.

Cancer Career Today

Your career priorities may get sidelined and that is only for today. You may even take an off from your usual office hours and may work from home only. Tomorrow all things will get back to normal.

Cancer Health Today

You can indulge in some sweets and oily food today and that can affect your digestion and gut in the future. For the same, enjoy yourself but also keep a check on your calorie intake.

Cancer Love Life Today

Your love life is going to stay crazy today. if married you can have a good time with your partner or spouse and singles can expect a good time in the company of friends and even with the current crush.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026