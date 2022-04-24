Cancer Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 24

CANCER (Jun 22- Jul 22)

Being represented by the sign image of a sea crab, it is no doubt that all Cancerians may seem tough and hard in the exterior while they may be soft and gentle on the inside just as a crab. You are highly emotional and your feelings, desires are not expressed very openly. You often keep your true feelings hidden in your heart thinking that you may get hurt if the others won’t understand them. Today, you will have a day full of miscellaneous activities and that might affect your mood on and off. You can be switching between happiness and boredom just randomly. Therefore, as per your stars and planets prediction, it would be best if you try out staying in the moment and practice mindfulness. Also, get ready for a spontaneous trip with friends in the evening.

Cancer Finance Today

The banking investments if have made any are going to stay profitable for the day. If you are thinking to invest a good amount in mutual funds, it can also be an auspicious time for this. Stay positive and all will be well.

Cancer Family Today

If there is some family history of getting into unnecessary arguments, you can see it getting resolved today as there can be few alterations in your family member’s behavior and outlook in life.

Cancer Career Today

If you are an IT professional, then chances are that you may get an opportunity to travel to an international location very soon for work related concerns. Job seekers may also expect an exciting job role offer.

Cancer Health Today

Your body allergies might get vanished from the root today, if any. However, you shall also see a doctor if there is a need to. Avoid getting outdoor and stay relaxed in the vicinity of your comfort zone, your home.

Cancer Love Life Today

Singles of the Cancerian sign can expect a good matrimony proposal and this might lead to a lifetime commitment affair. Married ones can get excited for an upcoming romantic trip planned with their spouse.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Turquoise

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

