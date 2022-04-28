Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cancer Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 28

Read your free daily Cancer horoscope on HindustanTimes.com. Find out what the planets have predicted for April 28 2022
Published on Apr 28, 2022 12:12 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

 

Your mind may be occupied with some ideological dilemma. Those who have been working on their dream project, they should keep their plan secret. Avoid taking risks in the business at this point of time.  Huge profit in the business is indicated. If you look back, you may realize that experience always pays off. Everything you do in life teaches you something. 

 

There are so many important life lessons that give you direction to do something big on the professional front. You should use your past experience and knowledge for making your business idea work. 

 

What lies further? Find the details below:

Cancer Finance Today

This is a normal day and you may work on new strategy and different approaches to market your new product or service. Some may splurge on fitness equipment or home décor items today.

Cancer Family Today

This is not a good day on the family front.  Avoid seeking approval of others and trying to fix life of everyone in your life. It may leave you disappointed. It is important to focus on self-care. Poking nose into life of family members may create troubles on the domestic front.

Cancer Career Today

This is a suitable day to prove yourself and show your actual potential and talent to your peers or to society. You deserve success and now you are going to get it. Experience the professional journey with joy.

Cancer Health Today

You are in good shape on the health front. You can come into your power and clear all doubts. Self-care may be your main motive these days. You may think about travelling and enjoying thrilling activities.

Cancer Love Life Today

Newly married couples may go on romantic trip and try new cuisines.  You may feel creative connection with your partner and do some exciting things to make love life a bit more joyful.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Maroon

 

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

