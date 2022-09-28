Cancer Horoscope Today, September 28, 2022: Unwanted expenses

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22) Cancer natives are likely to be more focused on their family activities. The harmonious atmosphere in the family may bring immense happiness due to which you may be able to take some big decisions. You may have to keep a close tab on the developments at the workplace. You will need to be watchful of those in the habit of throwing a spanner in your works on the professional front. Cancer natives may have to work overtime to overcome some unexpected issues that may have popped up. Don’t fall for anyone with a silver tongue who may try to smooth talk you into investing in a dubious scheme. There could be some unwanted expenses which can take a toll on your finances. Cancer students may successfully start understanding the subjects in which they were facing difficulty in the past. Stay focused and keep studying. Buying a house or a flat may be on your mind and is likely to become a reality soon.

Cancer Finance Today Fund crunch may force Cancer natives to halt an ongoing project. However, the situation is likely to be in your favour and may not cause any loss. Haste while negotiating a major financial deal may make it an unviable proposition later on. The loaned amount may not be returned on time.

Cancer Family Today Today Cancer natives may have a special affection for children and may enjoy spending time with them. You have to give some extra attention to the function or event you may be organizing today to make it a roaring success.

Cancer Career Today Professional rivals may try to disturb your peace of mind. Take some advice from seniors before taking any crucial decisions at the workplace. Avoid rushing into things. Cancer natives should recheck the reports before submitting them.

Cancer Health Today Eat good and feel good should be your mantra for the day. Increasing the consumption of water in your diet may also help. Exercise and meditation may further aid some Cancer natives in maintaining good health.

Cancer Love Life Today Respecting the sentiments of your romantic partner is likely to bring immense emotional satisfaction and stability to your love life. Married Cancer individuals may experience a thaw in ties with in-laws. Falling in love with someone you have recently met cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Lemon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

