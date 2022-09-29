Cancer Horoscope Today, September 29, 2022: Don't fall for complications

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22) Today Cancer natives need to adjust to their long-term goals by sharpening their focus. You will also need to work on your patience and mental stability. Pay attention to your concentration and speak to your seniors about the challenges you may be facing. You will be able to utilise your resources to the optimum which may enable you to accomplish your financial goals. There could be unexpected benefits like recovering past dues or maturity of an old policy. It is also advisable to take care of your elder's health since it may deteriorate unexpectedly and there might be a quarrel with him or her. You are advised to remain flexible and hear out others' opinions. Your mind and body will be itching for a getaway. So make a plan to go on a vacation. Cancer natives pursuing academics are advised to upgrade their skills related to software and technology.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cancer Finance Today It is for Cancer natives to profit handsomely from investments in speculative enterprises. You can receive opportunities to earn from multiple sources and give a boost to your savings. A blocked payment or arrears may be received by some.

Cancer Family Today Cancer natives are likely to be opinionated about their beliefs, which can result in unpleasant moments in domestic life. Avoid rigid behaviour to avoid complications. Your family elders may require medical attention as their health can deteriorate.

Cancer Career Today There is a possibility that Cancer natives may be sidetracked today, making it difficult for them to effectively express their thoughts to others. You need to be polite in your attitude while dealing with higher authorities. Avoid procrastination.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cancer Health Today Start your morning with some breathing exercises - this may give you a boost of energy throughout the day. Cancer natives may succeed in channeling the abundant energy in a positive direction. Water treatments, especially swimming may have a beneficial effect on increasing your stamina.

Cancer Love Life Today The personal lives of married Cancer natives are likely to be happier. They will be inclined to undertake leisure activities with their partner. Your spouse is likely to remain highly supportive which will help you improve your performance in professional life.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Coffee

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON