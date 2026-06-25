Cancer Season 2026 Horoscope: Here's what the stars have in store for you

The Sun entered Cancer on June 21, marking the start of Cancer season. Astrologer Valerie Mesa wrote to the People, this period brings emotional healing, family matters, and inner reflection to the forefront. She also notes that several major planetary events, including Mercury retrograde, the Full Moon in Capricorn, and Jupiter's move into Leo, shape the weeks ahead.

Cancer Season 2026 Horoscope(Canva)

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Mesa says Cancer season encourages Aries to slow down and pay closer attention to home, family, and emotional well-being. Instead of chasing the next goal, she suggests creating a stronger foundation before taking the next big step.

According to Mesa, meaningful conversations can open new doors during Cancer season. She encourages Taurus to stay curious, communicate honestly, and remain open to learning opportunities.

Mesa believes Gemini's attention turns toward finances and self-worth. She says this is a good time to review spending habits, recognize personal value, and make practical decisions before Mercury begins its retrograde.

For Cancer, this is a season of renewal. Mesa says the spotlight is on personal growth, emotional confidence, and embracing opportunities that reflect who they are becoming.

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{{^usCountry}} Mesa advises Leo to step back before the spotlight returns. She says Cancer season is best used for rest, reflection, and releasing emotional baggage before Jupiter enters Leo at the end of the month. Virgo {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mesa advises Leo to step back before the spotlight returns. She says Cancer season is best used for rest, reflection, and releasing emotional baggage before Jupiter enters Leo at the end of the month. Virgo {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Mesa says friendships, community, and long-term goals become more important. She encourages Virgo to invest time in relationships that support future ambitions while letting go of those that no longer align. Libra {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mesa says friendships, community, and long-term goals become more important. She encourages Virgo to invest time in relationships that support future ambitions while letting go of those that no longer align. Libra {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Career and public recognition come into focus for Libra, according to Mesa. She suggests using this period to step into leadership while maintaining healthy emotional boundaries. Scorpio {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Career and public recognition come into focus for Libra, according to Mesa. She suggests using this period to step into leadership while maintaining healthy emotional boundaries. Scorpio {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mesa says Cancer season inspires Scorpios to broaden their perspective through travel, study, or spiritual exploration. Leaving familiar surroundings may help create lasting personal growth. Sagittarius {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mesa says Cancer season inspires Scorpios to broaden their perspective through travel, study, or spiritual exploration. Leaving familiar surroundings may help create lasting personal growth. Sagittarius {{/usCountry}}

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According to Mesa, emotional honesty becomes essential. She says Sagittarius may revisit questions around trust, intimacy, or shared finances, making this a period for deeper self-awareness.

Mesa says relationships take centre stage as the Full Moon in Capricorn approaches. She encourages Capricorn to strengthen partnerships through honest conversations and mutual understanding.

Cancer season encourages Aquarius to rethink routines and daily habits, Mesa says. Creating healthier structures now can make the rest of the year feel more balanced and productive.

Mesa believes Pisces is likely to experience emotional clarity in love, creativity, and self-expression. She says the season encourages following the heart while remaining grounded in reality.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

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