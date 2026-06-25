Cancer Season 2026 Horoscope: Here's what the stars have in store for you
Let's delve into the astrological predictions of Cancer season for each zodiac sign, as per an astrologer.
The Sun entered Cancer on June 21, marking the start of Cancer season. Astrologer Valerie Mesa wrote to the People, this period brings emotional healing, family matters, and inner reflection to the forefront. She also notes that several major planetary events, including Mercury retrograde, the Full Moon in Capricorn, and Jupiter's move into Leo, shape the weeks ahead.
Aries
Mesa says Cancer season encourages Aries to slow down and pay closer attention to home, family, and emotional well-being. Instead of chasing the next goal, she suggests creating a stronger foundation before taking the next big step.
Taurus
According to Mesa, meaningful conversations can open new doors during Cancer season. She encourages Taurus to stay curious, communicate honestly, and remain open to learning opportunities.
Gemini
Mesa believes Gemini's attention turns toward finances and self-worth. She says this is a good time to review spending habits, recognize personal value, and make practical decisions before Mercury begins its retrograde.
Cancer
For Cancer, this is a season of renewal. Mesa says the spotlight is on personal growth, emotional confidence, and embracing opportunities that reflect who they are becoming.
Leo
Mesa advises Leo to step back before the spotlight returns. She says Cancer season is best used for rest, reflection, and releasing emotional baggage before Jupiter enters Leo at the end of the month.
Virgo{{/usCountry}}
Mesa advises Leo to step back before the spotlight returns. She says Cancer season is best used for rest, reflection, and releasing emotional baggage before Jupiter enters Leo at the end of the month.
Virgo{{/usCountry}}
Mesa says friendships, community, and long-term goals become more important. She encourages Virgo to invest time in relationships that support future ambitions while letting go of those that no longer align.
Libra{{/usCountry}}
Mesa says friendships, community, and long-term goals become more important. She encourages Virgo to invest time in relationships that support future ambitions while letting go of those that no longer align.
Libra{{/usCountry}}
Career and public recognition come into focus for Libra, according to Mesa. She suggests using this period to step into leadership while maintaining healthy emotional boundaries.
Scorpio{{/usCountry}}
Career and public recognition come into focus for Libra, according to Mesa. She suggests using this period to step into leadership while maintaining healthy emotional boundaries.
Scorpio{{/usCountry}}
Mesa says Cancer season inspires Scorpios to broaden their perspective through travel, study, or spiritual exploration. Leaving familiar surroundings may help create lasting personal growth.
Sagittarius{{/usCountry}}
Mesa says Cancer season inspires Scorpios to broaden their perspective through travel, study, or spiritual exploration. Leaving familiar surroundings may help create lasting personal growth.
Sagittarius{{/usCountry}}
According to Mesa, emotional honesty becomes essential. She says Sagittarius may revisit questions around trust, intimacy, or shared finances, making this a period for deeper self-awareness.
Capricorn
Mesa says relationships take centre stage as the Full Moon in Capricorn approaches. She encourages Capricorn to strengthen partnerships through honest conversations and mutual understanding.
Aquarius
Cancer season encourages Aquarius to rethink routines and daily habits, Mesa says. Creating healthier structures now can make the rest of the year feel more balanced and productive.
Pisces
Mesa believes Pisces is likely to experience emotional clarity in love, creativity, and self-expression. She says the season encourages following the heart while remaining grounded in reality.