 Cancer Weekly Horoscope Today, April 28,2024 predicts an influx of wealth
Sunday, Apr 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Cancer Weekly Horoscope Today, April 28,2024 predicts an influx of wealth

Dr J.N Pandey
Apr 28, 2024 12:03 AM IST

Read Cancer weekly horoscope for April 28th-3rd May, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. No major financial issue will exist.

Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, keep your love life enticed.

Keep your love life enticed. Stay happy with the lover which will reflect in a professional one. No major financial issue will exist. Health is also intact. Troubleshoot every issue within your personal life and stay happy in love. Keep a note of performance to give the best results at the office. Both health and wealth will be at your side.

Weekly Horoscope Cancer, Today, April 28: Health is also intact.
Weekly Horoscope Cancer, Today, April 28: Health is also intact.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

Your lover will recognize your commitment to the relationship. The first part of the week is crucial in new love affairs. Minor tremors may be there and the success is in overcoming them. Be sensitive towards the desires of your partner. Introduce the lover to the family and get the consent for marriage. This week is good to conceive and married female Cancer natives can consider expanding the family. Single men can expect someone to walk into their life.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

Utilize the opportunities at the workplace to prove your mettle. Do not get into arguments at the office, especially with seniors. Keep office politics out of the professional life. Focus on performance and you will succeed in achieving every assigned task. Those who are in the notice period can expect an offer letter in the first half of the week. Some businessmen may face issues from local authorities and it is crucial to handle them diplomatically before the end of the week.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

Your discipline in your personal life will reflect in financial management. While money will flow in, you will succeed in saving it for the rainy day. Have proper guidance on investments in stock, trade, and speculative business. Some Cancer natives will succeed in launching new business ventures. A bank loan will be approved and you will also clear all pending dues.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

Those who suffer from asthma or lung ailments need to be extremely careful this week. Stay away from aerated drinks and junk food. Instead, have a balanced diet plan. Fill your plate with vegetables, fruits, and pulses. Some seniors may develop sleep-related problems and consult a doctor for a better opinion. You may also recover from chest-related infections.

Cancer Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
  • Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
  • Symbol: Crab
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Stomach & Breast
  • Sign Ruler: Moon
  • Lucky Day: Monday
  • Lucky Color: White
  • Lucky Number: 2
  • Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Cancer Weekly Horoscope Today, April 28,2024 predicts an influx of wealth
