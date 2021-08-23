Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Capricorn Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 23

By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 12:32 AM IST
You never fail to impress and do what others consider to be the proper thing, and you are kind to everyone you meet.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Others are taken aback because you are going out of your way to be pleasant, and as a result, you are getting a lot more attention than normal; practically everything you do seems to be popular among the people you know. You never fail to impress and do what others consider to be the proper thing, and you are kind to everyone you meet.

Capricorn Finance Today

Your financial situation is improving. You will seem to see the advantages, and you keep making profits. You can make large-scale investments; your financial gurus will almost certainly give you a fair deal.

Capricorn Family Today

To put it nicely, you are feeling a little overwhelmed by the amount of work that's expected of you. Misunderstandings are common, especially among families and acquaintances. Prevent acting in the heat of the moment to avoid exacerbating the uncomfortable situation. To clear things up, you'll need a lot of time and patience to speak things through.

Capricorn Career Today

Any new venture should be approached with prudence. No matter what, you will run into new challenges along the way, but you will overcome all of them. Don't get sidetracked by frivolous pursuits; instead, be patient and plan out a strategy for the initiatives you wish to pursue in order to reclaim your prior success.

Capricorn Health Today

Less stress is beneficial to one's health. The stress you are under isn't a justification to abandon your workout routine or become fully sedentary. Make sure you are not overdoing your fitness; gradually discover a balance between what's appropriate and a recuperation procedure that works for both your body and mind.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Your partner and you do connect well as you would always do, especially when it comes to your love life. Today is an excellent day for resolving long-standing conflicts and making a fresh start. Be brave and express your common desires and views! You'll discover that your hearts are more connected than you believed.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

