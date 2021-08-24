Capricorn Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 24

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Capricorn, this is an excellent day on the professional and personal front. You will enjoy being promoted to higher positions. Some makeover may be required on the home front, but you will have enough funds and time to make it happen. Planning a road trip may be a good idea as you are in good shape on the health front. You will manage to enjoy a long trip.

Some may try to add spark to their monotonous married life. Investing in the real estate market seems good at this point of time. Some may need advice from an elder in the family on the family front.

There is a lot to reveal about the day, so check the details below:

Capricorn Finance Today

Capricorn, you will have a sense of financial stability. Some may come across attractive investment options, but it is better to wait for a while. Your existing investments may give good returns in the coming time. So, for now you should play safe on the financial front.

Capricorn Family Today

A great time with family members is on the cards. You should appreciate the peace and harmony among the family members as that is the real cause of joyful atmosphere in your family. You should take some time out to go out for lunch or dinner with your family.

Capricorn Career Today

Capricorn, your discipline at work will reap you great results. You may get a long-awaited recognition for the great work you are doing at the professional front. You may get rewarded for your good performance and for being a great resource.

Capricorn Health Today

You will not face any major health issues today. Owing to your self-control you have managed to follow a healthy lifestyle and that will give you great results in future. Those suffering from a health ailment may feel a bit of improvement. Try to maintain healthy eating habits.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Capricorn has nothing to be worried about on the romantic front. Things will go well with your spouse/lover. Though there is nothing too exciting to happen, things will be good. You may spend some good time together with your spouse/lover.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Orange

