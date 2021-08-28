Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Capricorn Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 28
horoscope

Capricorn Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 28

Dear Capricorn, today's prediction advises you to turn your thoughts into action when you seek a job change. Try to move on and resolve any outstanding problems by adopting the proper strategy. Don’t procrastinate on the tasks on your to-do list.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 12:10 AM IST
Turn your thoughts into action when you seek a job change.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You move on and resolve any outstanding problems by adopting the proper strategy. Don’t procrastinate the tasks on your to-do list. Do not be timid about revealing your sentiments if you are the first step towards cementing friendship, honesty gives the desired effects. Turn your thoughts into action when you seek a job change.

Capricorn Finance Today

Since you cannot tell what the future holds and things might swiftly change, prepare yourself to be flexible, including in financial problems. If you make a large investment or acquisition today, you could have profit-making results.

Capricorn Family Today

You can expect your family's comfort Capricorns. You will feel better anyhow because of the many small surprises you get. If you stick to your opinions strongly, even rising disputes will calm down. Everything will be all right if you are willing to compromise.

Capricorn Career Today

The security and positivity will characterize your work. However, don't allow yourself to get overwhelmed. Maintain a calm outside and focus on your concerns.

Capricorn Health Today

Slow down Capricorns, your mind and body require more relaxation with all of the activities in which you participate. Listen to your body and do your health something wonderful. Be careful to balance exercise, relaxation, and pleasure. A massage with deep tissues is often wonderful.

RELATED STORIES

Capricorn Love Life Today

If he or she asks the dreaded question "what's wrong with you today, don't reject your loving person? "If your only reply is "Nothing!" "You're going to just raise the rage of your partner together with a face as lengthy as a fiddle. It's no shame to have a bad mood and irritability. Naturally, the reasons for this will be asked to you. But it could be a gift to have a friend with whom you trust and speak!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Baby pink

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun sign horoscope capricorn
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 27

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 27

Capricorn Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 27

Aquarius Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 27
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP