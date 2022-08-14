Capricorn Daily Horoscope for August 14, 2022: Perfect time to start new venture

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) There will be a renewed sense of optimism in Capricorns’ outlook toward life today. Your seniors will acknowledge your constant efforts and hard work. The time is just perfect to start your new venture. A big investment opportunity may come your way. Romantic imagination is likely to contribute to enjoying a love life. A tiring trip is foreseen for those travelling out of town. Your travel plans might affect your family life don’t ignore them. If you are considering selling an old or ancestral property, this may just be the right time, as you may strike a lucrative deal. There could be a shift of residence or you could purchase a new property or vehicle. You find yourself full of good ideas but might fail to execute them. Friends will extend a helping hand in times of crisis. Those aspiring to move aboard for further studies may find new avenues opening up for them.

Capricorn Finance Today: Don’t hesitate in taking calculated risks for higher returns as you may remain in winning form all day. However, do not overboard and think your risks through. Self-starters are likely to get a necessary helping hand in business.

Capricorn Family Today: Appreciating the family’s achievements and rejoicing in success would maintain domestic peace and harmony. Personal involvement in domestic chores will lift the spirits of other members. A religious ceremony may be organized at home.

Capricorn Career Today: Capricorn natives are likely to enjoy working in a multi-cultural environment. Time to enrol yourself into short-term programs that will familiarise and learn the latest technologies and skills. All your colleagues and bosses will acknowledge and appreciate your dedication to the organisation.

Capricorn Health Today: Cheerfulness would make even complicated things easier to handle besides bringing much-needed joy. Capricorn natives are likely to maintain a distance from pollution to prevent wrinkling of the face. You should destroy negative thoughts before they become mental ailments.

Capricorn Love Life Today: The day may turn out exciting on the romantic front and you are likely to get another chance in love. Those looking to remarry may get an interesting proposal from someone they know. Capricorn natives reeling from heartbreak may find solace in the company of a new friend.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

