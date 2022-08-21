Capricorn Daily Horoscope for August 21, 2022: Take a break !

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) Day seems excellent, but some family issues may arise. Your excellent health conditions may give you a boost and motivate you to try something that you want to do in your life. Your stable and sound financial condition may allow you to follow your passion and join some sports activities or clubs. Some may also spend on higher education of children.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Those who have been working hard to clear an important interview, they may get lucky today. Some may take a break from work or monotonous routine and go on trips with old friends. Homemakers may spend on grooming and self-care. Love-birds may take their relationship to the next level and plan moving together or getting engaged.

How have stars planned your day? Read ahead:

Capricorn Finance Today: You may have sound financial conditions and spend on cosmetic or beauty products. Some may think about home renovation or vehicle repairing today.

Capricorn Family Today: Things are not going great on the home front. You may be sick of the tantrums of kids. Spouse may not be in good mood and give you cold shoulder. It’s good to give space to your partner and let the things be normal on the home front.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Capricorn Career Today: Day seems moderate. You may try a new approach to complete a project a bit before the expected time, but something may go wrong. Coworkers may give you required support to make things manageable for you.

Capricorn Health Today: Your excellent health condition may keep you motivated. You may plan to go on a solo trip and enjoy the natural and beautiful places of the world. Some may also explore dating sites today.

Capricorn Love Life Today: Day seems full of exciting things and events. You may get a chance to share your true feelings with your beloved today and get expected response from your love partner. Singles may find someone special to start a relationship.

Lucky Number: 11

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Color: Baby Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON