Capricorn Daily Horoscope for August 25, 2022: You'll be in positive mood

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) Capricorns can find themself in a very optimistic mood today. You may feel full of creative insights right now. A task entrusted to you on the professional front will be concluded satisfactorily. You are likely to experience harmony in your love life. Some may even get a chance to revive old romantic ties. Avoid being too lavish in spending otherwise, you will remain empty-handed by the end of the day. Capricorn natives should ensure the mechanical soundness of the vehicle before leaving a long road trip. Temper tantrums might be harmful to your overall development. Sad news from distant relatives might disappoint today. There are chances of disputes among the relatives regarding the ancestral property. Mortgaging your plot may make you lose it forever. Devoting time to helping needy persons would encourage others to do the same. The possibility of meeting a childhood friend cannot be ruled out, so get set to take a trip down memory lane. Meeting academic aspirations is possible for some Capricorns, as their efforts turn fruitful.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Capricorn Finance Today You may have to chip in money for a common cause. Financial planning will need to take everything into account, so ensure nothing important is left out. You will have to watch out for a bad bargain that threatens to block your money.

Capricorn Family Today Disclosing family secrets to casual acquaintances would offend other members. Your continuous nagging could make the child a victim of shyness. So, give them space to err and learn. A dominating attitude towards family members will only start useless arguments and bring criticism.

Capricorn Career Today Some Capricorns can be given a responsible position on the professional front, depending on your area of specialisation. Becoming an indispensable part of an important team is a foregone conclusion, as you continue to excel on the professional front.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Capricorn Health Today You are likely to make changes in your outlook to improve your personality. A valuable suggestion could boost your chances of quitting smoking or any other health vice. You should take care of your health, even if concerns are minor to avoid complications.

Capricorn Love Life Today Don’t forget to grab a romantic opportunity on meeting your dream person today. Some Capricorns may also get a good opportunity to revive a valued relationship gone sour on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON