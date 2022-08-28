Capricorn Daily Horoscope for August 28, 2022: Avoid making investment today

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) Don’t be surprised Capricorns, if your unrealizable dreams start coming true from today. The faith and vision to stick to your ideas bring success on the professional front. It is also an exciting day for love birds as their long pending wait for affirmation may materialize. For some, work takes a backseat as you find comfort and care in the company of your romantic partner. It appears to be a very healthy day filled with happiness and vitality for Capricorns. Some of could face some ego issues with your elders over your impulsive decisions. Avoid rigid behaviour to maintain peace. If possible, better to avoid making investments, especially in the share market. Travel opportunities full of challenges are often the beginning of great enterprises. So do not pass up the opportunity. Take some time to travel with your spouse for romance and seduction. Getting your dream home will be the greatest pleasure for some Capricorns.

Capricorn Finance Today Today investment needs extreme care and especially avoid being lured by dubious financial ventures. Although your financial position improves but the outflow of money will still create a hindrance in executing projects.

Capricorn Family Today Some testing times are foreseen on the domestic front as a child or family youngster blurts out a confession of the past. Relations with your in-laws could hit a rough patch today if you are not careful.

Capricorn Career Today If you have recently completed professional courses, you may have a decent chance of landing a job with a top company. Capricorn managers’ openness and an understandable approach would get the best out of their staff.

Capricorn Health Today If you have been practicing yoga and meditation for a long period, you may feel peaceful and at peace. To retain healthy health, avoid overexertion. Stick to your treatments, and you'll find that they'll be of great assistance to you today.

Capricorn Love Life Today You and your partner are likely to enjoy a wonderful and romantic evening together. Your love life may spark by seeing a movie or doing something different and inventive. Married Capricorns may be able to resolve their differences.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

