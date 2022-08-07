Capricorn Daily Horoscope for August 7, 2022: Maintain your calm

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) What goes around comes around is the lesson you learn today. You also learn that it applies to good deeds too! It is possible that your mood remains angry and frustrated at personal front. Expressing your thoughts and opinions to the other person is best to make yourself and your perspective clearer. Today, a long-held goal is realized. Give yourself a pat on the back today; you deserve it. The significant achievements in your life will inspire you. You will feel happy and get more energy to perform better in the future. Use this time crucially as days like this do not come very often. It may also make significant changes in you. Today, take it easy and learn to spot the signs of ill health.

Capricorn Finance Today You'll see today that some of the good deeds you did for others had a positive financial impact on you. You will receive tax deductions for your gifts, and you will be rewarded for some kind deeds you performed for others.

Capricorn Family Today Stars warn against the possibility of a conflict with a family member, so maintain your calm. If at all you feel the tension between the family becoming more intense, it is suggested to hold back your emotions; otherwise, things can take an unpleasant turn.

Capricorn Career Today As students worry about exam results, they will have a lot on their minds today. However, when you hear your results today, you can very well be pleasantly surprised and overjoyed with your performance. Businesspeople will discover that a long-term goal of theirs is realized.

Capricorn Health Today You might discover that you are experiencing headaches right now. These are most frequently caused by stress, either from work or personal life. Additionally, if you have been watching TV or using a computer for a prolonged period of time, make sure to give your eyes enough rest to reduce strain.

Capricorn Love Life Today You can be so worn out and aggravated that you might not be prepared to be completely honest with your loved one. Your partner can be taken aback, while you might not care. If you ignore your partner, there can be some gap in your relationship.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Maroon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

