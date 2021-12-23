Capricorn Daily Horoscope for December 23: Think before you leap

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Shooting stars break down from the sky to bring some of the gentle qualities and Capricorns are the bright people adapting to these qualities such as discipline, success, diligence. A Capricorn may also be somewhat stoic and pessimistic. Capricorns look at everything as a task to complete and that makes them focused and also makes them incredibly independent. Capricorns may hold grudges and can act short-tempered. Your overall day might run extremely sweet. The only thing you have to keep in mind is to avoid travelling to distant places in order to ensure the safety of life. A good family time may be ensured today. Having seen the overview of the day, now let us see how your stars have planned your overall day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Capricorn Finance Today

Today your customers may appreciate and spread awareness about your store where you can find some more customers attracted towards your store.

Capricorn Family Today

Excellent! People say Family is the backbone that supports a man to stand on their feet. Today, you may realize the same. You may be in a need of someone to push you and motivate you to reach your goals.

Capricorn Career Today

Nothing could go bad with your career front today. However, it is advisable to not take any of the major decisions related to your career today as your stars appear confusing on this side.

Capricorn Health Today

You need to realize that in order to stay fit and look young; you need to keep away from junk foods. If you have been indulging in junk foods rather more than usual in the last few days, it is high time that you take a step back.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Capricorn Love Life Today

The day is best suitable to surprise your partner with a romantic gift or gesture. Your partner has lately been demanding your attention.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026