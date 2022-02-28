Capricorn Daily Horoscope for February 28: Try to connect with old friends

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Today is all about expanding horizons, so get out there and try new things. You need to extend your vision a bit and see if you can get a new way of solving or approaching the problem. Now is the time to tackle that issue that has been plaguing you for quite some time. Things can get better if you take decisive action. It’s time to reach out to someone new or that old contact you haven’t thought about in years who may as well be new to you. Make efforts to revive old friend or unfinished relationship. These may offer you fresh perspectives now. You are sure to be surprised when you hear their ideas, not just because they are sensible but also because they come from somewhere deep. The day may bring an opportunity for a vacation, break, or other idea you haven’t anticipated - and it might be exactly what you need.

Capricorn Finance Today

Your financial situation needs careful handling today, so pay attention and try to make sure all the numbers add up. Be sensible when it comes to finances today. Giving a loan to an irresponsible friend or relative won’t be a good idea.

Capricorn Family Today

The health life of your parents may full of ups and downs; you are advised to remain careful or it may majorly impact your family life. You will feel the need to spend time with your family, as distances have crept in between you and your family.

Capricorn Career Today

The day could bring you recognition for work well done and see the completion of a plan or project. Today is a good time to learn a new skill, especially if it has a creative slant. It may give a boost your career. Additional workload in office may increase your stress level.

Capricorn Health Today

Go to see a physician or therapist to mull over an ongoing concern. Get adequate rest and spend time with those closest to you to de-clutter your mind. Efforts to improve your appearance with a cosmetic procedure may bring limited success.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Love birds are likely to spend some memorable moments with their beloved. If you’re looking for romance, you’ll be drawn to someone well-traveled. Shed your inhibitions to enjoy a memorable experience.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Dark Grey

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

