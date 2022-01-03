Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Jan 03: Health front looks good

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

This day may bring mixed results for you. You may encounter unexpected successes and some setbacks. The shortcomings will create a strong foundation for the future, so have faith in your potential, work on your skills and be optimistic. You should determine what you want from yourself. It is high time to take sweeping decisions and make a lifestyle overhaul, nothing that takes more than discipline, determination and grit. This is a period of opportunity for you so it's a great time to get things started. Today, you will be inclined to contribute towards the society in some way or the other which may increase your stature in your social circle. Be careful while driving today, you may want to stay slow and allow passersby ahead. Business trips may be mostly disappointing. Some old family property disputes may give a positive outcome. Playing safe is advised.

Capricorn Finance Today

Invest any surplus cash profitably with sound advice of a knowledgeable person. Things will run smoothly, and you are likely to succeed in finding the right kind of deal. Those desirous of starting their own venture may get the backing of someone influential very soon.

Capricorn Family Today

Your relative and family members will appreciate your efforts to keep the family together and pay you due respect. Go ahead and invite family members for a cultural programme, as it a great time for you to reconnect with your near and dear ones.

Capricorn Career Today

Career-wise, chances are very bright for you to lead an important project to successful completion. Those of you working in the government sector, public dealing and communications are likely to get favorable results.

Capricorn Health Today

It’s an excellent day regarding your health barring few minor aches and pains, so take it easy. Start practicing Yoga to combat the mental strains. It will prove very rewarding in the long run.

Capricorn Love Life Today

You will want to please your soul mate with a pleasant surprise; most likely, there is a possibility of a romantic evening. You will be able to spend quality time with your beloved or spouse, which may strengthen the bond between you two.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

