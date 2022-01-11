Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Jan 11: Spend wisely to avoid crunch

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Today, you may not want to settle for anything less. Promising opportunities are likely to come your way, which may give you a chance to prove your mettle. Doing something worthwhile with your time - like pursuing a hobby or learning new things may sharpen your skills and keep you alert. Your talent may be put to the test. Your enthusiasm and strong will are likely to help you overcome all obstacles. You may be given due credit for your generous work on the social front. Planning your day as per your schedule is likely to give you enough freedom to focus attention on other pressing needs. Matters related to property can be kept on hold for a while. Travelling may freshen you up. Students need to put in extra efforts on their academic front.

Capricorn Finance Today

On the financial front, you may have mixed results. You may stumble upon a new source of income, which is likely to prove lucrative. However, do not rely on it for steady earnings. Spend wisely to avoid crunch.

Capricorn Family Today

On the domestic front, the atmosphere may be tensed as health of an elder may be a cause of concern. There may be arguments at home, which is likely to disrupt the peaceful environment. Patience and calm may restore normalcy.

Capricorn Career Today

On the professional front, you may be suitably rewarded and recognized for your sincere efforts. Your relationship with your colleagues may be warm and cordial. An overseas job offer may be in the offing for some.

Capricorn Health Today

On the health front, your cheerful disposition may affect your mental health in a positive way. Good food, sporting activities and meditation exercises are likely to keep you in a good mood and free of ailments.

Capricorn Love Life Today

On the romantic front, the day may be quite favourable for you. You are likely to spend intimate time in the company of your beloved. Planning fun activities with your partner may spice up your love life. Revel in the moment.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: White

