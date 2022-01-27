Capricorn Daily Horoscope for January 27: Monetary profits are foreseen

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Today, many opportunities are likely to yield encouraging results for you in the coming days. Do not let them go. The day may also bring challenges, staying calm and focusing on your hard work may help you tackle them easily. Your popularity on the social front is likely to increase. Due to your kind nature and patience, people are likely to reach out to you to seek advice. This may be the perfect time to execute your plans. Avoid being over-confident or it could distract you from your path to success. Students may have a favourable day as they move towards achieving their goals with more vigour. You are likely to clinch lucrative deals in matters of property. It is a good time to go out on a long pending holiday with family and friends to rejuvenate and rest.

Capricorn Finance Today

On the economic front, careful investments made in the past are likely to increase the value of your assets. Excellent money management skills may help you save a lot. You are likely to receive insurance benefits.

Capricorn Family Today

On the domestic front, your interpersonal relationships are likely to improve. Warmth, affection and harmony may prevail at home. Take out time to indulge in recreational activities with your loved ones for a pleasurable evening.

Capricorn Career Today

On the professional front, the day may not be quite promising. You may have to bring changes in your working style to get noticed. Those looking to switch jobs may not have a favourable outcome.

Capricorn Health Today

On the health front, you are likely to fight diseases with strong immunity. Staying away from negative thoughts may keep your mind happy. Your workout schedule may start showing positive effect on your skin and body.

Capricorn Love Life Today

On the romantic front, there may be an emotional upheaval, which is likely to create rifts in your relationship. Do not let misunderstandings harm your harmonious bond. Being empathetic may help defuse the tension.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026