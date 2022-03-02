Capricorn Daily Horoscope for March 2: It's time to introspect

CAPRICORN (Dec 22- Jan 21)

Dear Capricorn, you are way too ambitious with your career goals. You wish to achieve so much, so early and that too all at once that you at times lose the course of getting to your aim in life. You have a kind heart and are generally empathetic to other people needs and wants. A true Capricorn will always have the urge to be independent and be free to make their own choices in life. For you today, it would be best if you ponder a little and introspect in your past choices to make out a better outcome of the current situation. Work may require you to travel to an outstation city. Some guests at home can also keep you busy and occupied. This makes for an overall okay day for you to explore.

Capricorn Finance Today

You know how to handle your money and finances well. You have been following a consistent approach in your investment patterns, it would be better if you improvise them a little and adapt to new ones.

Capricorn Family Today

Today, you will cherish and value the love of your family members. It is a great day to not them for granted and instead reciprocates their love with some kind gestures. Cook a meal together; this will strengthen your relationship.

Capricorn Career Today

You may have some career goals set for the day and what is best about the day is that, you will achieve them all. You will have to overcome few obstacles and will be well by the end of the day at your work place.

Capricorn Health Today

You are feeling good about your health. The prolonged illness in your body has also gone and this is making you feel relaxed and charged up for the day. You may feel super productive in the mid time of the day.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Your love for your partner or spouse is true and genuine and you must speak your feelings effectively to communicate the right message. It is time to let go off your past grudges.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Violet

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

