Capricorn Daily Horoscope for November 10: Hope for recognition at work

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Today, your practical approach towards certain situations is likely to work in your favour and help you move ahead in life. Your thoughtful nature and logical reasoning ability may help you forge new relationships and contacts, which might benefit you in the long run. Your calculated risks and decision-making skills may keep you ahead of your competition. Your patience is likely to pay off in all walks of life – be it your financial, professional or personal life. Your approachable nature helps you win friends easily with whom you are likely to make life-long bonds. Maintain a distance from dishonesty, as it could negate your prospects of making a better future.

Capricorn Finance Today

The day might be fruitful on your financial front. You may make profits from a side project. An overseas travel to expand your business horizons is likely, which may bring in additional cash inflow. You are likely to buy a vehicle or put the money in stocks and speculations.

Capricorn Family Today

The day could be a rollercoaster ride on the domestic front. Health of a senior member could be a cause of concern. However, it might ease towards the end of the day. It could be a good day to go on a pending trip with your loved ones.

Capricorn Career Today

The day is fulfilling and rewarding with regard to your job front. Some great plans are in store for you. Those employed in public sector might receive some benefits. You may enjoy professional success. A salary hike is on the cards for you.

Capricorn Health Today

You are likely to be troubled by some minor problems on the health front, which are likely to disappear by the end of the day. However, be mindful of its reoccurrence. Regular exercises coupled with meditation are likely to keep you physical fit and mentally strong.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Ignoring your love life due to work pressures is likely to affect your harmonious relationship in a negative way. Plan a surprise romantic getaway with your beloved or some fun activities, which might draw them closer to you and strengthen your ties.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026