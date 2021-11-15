Capricorn Daily Horoscope for November 15: Remember change is good

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Today, you will be very pragmatic while making major decisions in life. You need to consider all aspects before you reach a certain conclusion. To turn the tide in your favour, you will first have to take care of the problems bothering you right now, then moving on to solve the next one to achieve success. Do not tackle too many issues than you can handle. You know what you are capable of; so work towards accomplishing your goals efficiently. The day will bring quite a lot of surprises for you. You are an emotional being, but do not put them on display all the time, as people might take advantage of your nature.

Capricorn Finance Today

Your financial position will remain satisfactory and you are likely to earn some monetary profit from an investment made in a property in the past. You might buy a vehicle from the money you earned from a side business.

Capricorn Family Today

Your relationship with family members will be harmonious today and peace will prevail at home. Parents are likely to support you in your decisions. Marital alliance for a youngster in the family will add to the happy domestic atmosphere.

Capricorn Career Today

The day will be very inspiring on your job front today, as you will succeed in reaching your professional targets. Some of you might have to undertake an overseas trip. Monetary rewards for your hard work are on the cards for you.

Capricorn Health Today

Today, some underlying chronic ailments are likely to show up again, which will stress you out. Absence of prompt medical care might aggravate them. Keep a positive attitude and practice relaxation techniques to maintain sound health.

Capricorn Love Life Today

On your romantic front, there could be some misunderstandings, which is likely to create a rift in the relationship. There will be a lack of excitement in your romantic ties, which you will have to bring back by planning some fun activities.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

