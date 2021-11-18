Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Capricorn Daily Horoscope for November 18: Good investment opportunities
horoscope

Capricorn Daily Horoscope for November 18: Good investment opportunities

Dear Capricorn, you may come across some financial schemes, but you are advised to seek advice from experts.
Dear Capricorn, you may come across some financial schemes, but you are advised to seek advice from experts.
Published on Nov 18, 2021 12:36 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

It seems to be a perfect day. If you have recently appeared in an interview and exam, you may get a desired result. All your dedication and hard work may pay off soon on the business front. You may come across some financial schemes, but you are advised to seek advice from experts. Good times are predicted on the family front.

Your excellent health condition may make you feel energetic and happy and allow you to enjoy little things in life. You may be able to participate in a social event or an event organized by partner at home. Some business-related trips may not go as per the plan, but you need not to worry about it.

What lies further to unfold? Read ahead!

Capricorn Finance Today

Your excellent financial condition may tempt you to invest in lucrative schemes, mutual funds and stocks. You may sell one of your properties and get desired profit. Cash may flow in from unexpected sources.

Capricorn Family Today

Those who have been waiting to have an amazing day with their parents or spouse, they may be lucky today. This is a relaxing day and you may get a chance to feel the harmony, peace and love on the domestic front.

Capricorn Career Today

This is a normal day on the professional front. Some good deals are predicted on the business front. You may impress your clients with your communication and presentation skills.

Capricorn Health Today

You may feel energetic all day long and use this energy in planning an event on the home front. You are advised to take light food today.

Capricorn Love Life Today

This is a favourable day to take your partner out and enjoy light talk. Your partner may be in the mood for a party, so try to plan a romantic evening for him/her. Married couples may have a good time today.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Green

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &amp; Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun signs astrology horoscope capricorn capricorn
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for November 18: In love, control your emotions

Scorpio Daily Horoscope for November 18: Look for finance stability

Libra Daily Horoscope for November 18: It’s family time

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 17
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Kartarpur Sahib Corridor
Today Panchang
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP