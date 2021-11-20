Capricorn Daily Horoscope for November 20: It’s a refreshing day

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Dear Capricorn, you are an overthinker and way too ambitious. Sometimes, it is good to believe and act as per the realities of life. Today, you will have a mixed day of good and moderate feelings and accomplishments. But don't surrender your soul to worry about the things that can't be accomplished today. You will tackle all the challenges with a confident approach. Those in business can expect a little cash crunch.

Capricorn Finance Today

Moneywise, you should keep a check on your expenditure and instead focus on the saving side. You might feel that there is an incessant cash flow but all this is going to bring in more money in the future. Don't think of shifting your sales to a new venture, wait and relax.

Capricorn Family Today

You would be a little stressed and over occupied today, with so much going on in your head. This will lead you to not being able to spend some good time in and around your family. But, you will cherish the continuous support and understanding of loved ones.

Capricorn Career Today

You will be the best in whatever task you take up today. You will also be applauded for the regular efforts that you put in by your seniors. But some additional workload will keep you bothered till the end of the day.

Capricorn Health Today

You are in the best of health and spirits today. After a long time, you will feel so refreshed and energetic. However, you must take care of joints and avoid straining them for long, as it may exert them leading to pain.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Your partner is feeling so energetic today and you may find it hard to match up with their frequency because of the workload. This may lead to some mental conflict. Try to tell them and convince them how you feel about them.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Sky Blue

