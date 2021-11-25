Capricorn Daily Horoscope for November 25: Your popularity will increase

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

The day may bring many opportunities which are likely to yield encouraging results in the future. Do not overlook them. The day may also throw a number of challenges towards you but you will have to just stay calm and your hard work is likely to pay off soon. Your popularity is likely to increase. You may remain in the limelight in your social and professional circle. People are likely to reach out to you to seek your advice in their professional and personal life. Students are all set to have a favorable day and they are likely to discover dynamism towards achieving their goals. You must avoid frequent and long trips today. You should instead use the time to spend some quality time with your family. You need to be cautious in matters of property and avoid impulsive decisions to clinch the property deal on lucrative terms.

Capricorn Finance Today

You may plan to make good investments today which may increase the value of your fixed assets and portfolio. Good money management is likely to help stretch your money and even save some too.

Capricorn Family Today

Today, your close personal relationships are likely to be very lively - full of affection, acceptance and resolutions or reconciliations. Take out time and indulge in some recreational activities with your family members as it may bring great pleasure.

Capricorn Career Today

The day may turn out to be auspicious one for your career. Any changes made today may have lasting and positive impact on your professional life. Those looking to switch jobs for some time may come across exciting opportunities.

Capricorn Health Today

Your health issues may take a toll on your mind; however, but don’t worry you will be able to fight it by keeping yourself fit and free from negative thoughts. Comprise a workout with some basic cardio and a proportional diet in your daily routine to stay healthy.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Your personal life may not be as good as your professional life today, as you may have misunderstandings with your loved ones. Being understanding and empathetic may help diffuse the tense considerably. Using harsh words in love life may weaken the bond.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Lemon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

