Capricorn Daily Horoscope for November 9: Expect some imbalances

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A Capricorn holds a complex personality. This is what makes them follow the rules all time. But their stubbornness and never give up attitude will help them overcome the dark and experience the shower of light. Capricorns are loyal to their friends and believe in long-lasting relationships. Even though they face trust issues to get committed to a person, once they accept you as their loved one, you cannot find an escape from their love. You are on your lucky side with your health and professional front, but you may face adversities on your property and family fronts. After all Capricorns, life is full of bittersweet experiences! Having seen the gist of your day, let's now head on to daily aspects of life.

Capricorn Finance Today

Investments can be fruitful but have to be done with extreme care. Your fate does not look so great towards the property side today. So a double check will be a must if you are going into property deals.

Capricorn Family Today

Your day might be tough around your folks and siblings. So you may have to make conversation with patience and care. Some of you may be able to sort out the indifferences with your family.

Capricorn Career Today

It doesn't seem like a perfect day to deal with your properties on this, so real estate brokers may have to wait until tomorrow to close exuberant deals.

Capricorn Health Today

Effortful days you spent to get into shape will show positive effects. You may also hear appreciation from people. Keep up your efforts and thrive forward.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Capricorns' love life looks beautiful, filled with passion and care all through the day! Some of you may receive your favourite flower from your lover.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026