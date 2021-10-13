Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Oct 13: Luck and opportunity are in sync!

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Today, luck and opportunity will work in sync to turn your dreams into a reality. When you are certain that your goals are achievable, nothing can stop you from reaching them. Do not worry about the delays that you meet on the way. They will lead you to success in the end. Continue riding this lucky wave to move ahead in life. You will rub off your positive energy and enthusiasm on your near and dear ones and they will revel in your victory. You will stay focused on building your name. You need to stop being too overcritical of others to save your relationships. Students will bring a good name to their families with their achievements.

Capricorn Finance Today

A few unnecessary expenses are foreseen in your stars. You are likely to spend more than your earnings, which will upset your budget. You will need to put a tight hold on your finances today.

Capricorn Family Today

There is likely to be a slight disturbance in your domestic atmosphere, which might give rise to conflicts and confrontations. Handle the situation sensitively to bring back normalcy in your family relationships.

Capricorn Career Today

On the professional front, you will move ahead confidently and with a renewed sense of energy. You will settle comfortably with the tasks at hand and accomplish them in no time. The threat of those opposing you will not affect you at work.

Capricorn Health Today

Taking a break in between hectic work schedules is likely to rejuvenate you. Jogging in the fresh morning air will make your lungs stronger and healthier. No signs of diseases are foreseen.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Your protective and caring nature will bring your romantic partner closer to you on a more emotional level. If you plan to take your relationship to the next level, now is the right time to make it official.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Purple

