Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Oct 15: Nothing can stop you!

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Today, you would get nothing but success in all your endeavors. You will step carefully towards your goals and success will be yours for the taking. Your diligence and competitive nature will keep you ahead of your peers and nothing can stop you from achieving what your heart desires. You will be ambitious in your actions and progressive in your thoughts, which will benefit you in the long run. Your loved ones will be your strongest support system today and you will accomplish great heights with their encouragement. You will be loved and recognised for your generous deeds on the social front, which will not only give you satisfaction but inner peace as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Capricorn Finance Today

Your business venture, which had slowed down in the past, is likely to pick up the pace and you will soon start receiving profits from it. You will also reap financial gains from investment in an immovable asset.

Capricorn Family Today

Children will become the source of joy today and you will find their company therapeutic. You are likely to go out on a planned vacation with your family, which will help you strengthen your interpersonal relationships.

Capricorn Career Today

Letting lethargy creep into your work life will negatively affect your productivity. Procrastination will also harm your professional life. Pull up your socks and get down to working sincerely.

Capricorn Health Today

With a disciplined lifestyle and control over your dietary intake, you will remain healthy. Sporting activities will keep you physically fit. Spirituality will lead you towards relaxed and peaceful mental health.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Capricorn Love Life Today

There are likely to be some differences in your love life today, which you and your romantic partner will have to sort out sensibly. This will not only fortify your relationship but also give you a chance to understand each other better.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026